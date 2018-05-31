Maharashtra government appoints first ADGP to state Economic Offences Wing

RESPONDING TO the repeated requests of having a senior IPS officer head the state-level Economic Offences Wing, the Maharashtra government has created a new post of an additional director general of police, Economic Offences Wing (EOW), and appointed IPS officer Prabhat Kumar as its first ADGP.

Two other ADGP-rank posts that fell vacant after the death of IPS officer Himanshu Roy and the voluntary retirement sought by V V Lakshminarayana, have also been filled. While ADGP (SRPF) Sandeep Bishnoi has been transferred as ADGP (Establishment, Maharashtra Police), ADGP (Coastal Security) Dhananjay Kamlakar has been transferred as ADGP (Planning and Coordination, Maharashtra Police).

During the recent transfers, the government had downgraded the post of ADGP (Coastal Security) to an inspector general-rank. IPS officer Yashasvi Yadav — the Aurangabad police commissioner who was sent on compulsory leave by the chief minister over allegations of using force against agitators protesting against dumping of garbage — has been shunted out. He is now the Special IG, Coastal Security and VIP Security, Maharashtra Police.

Mumbai Police has got three new joint commissioners of police. Incumbent JCP (EOW, Mumbai Police) Ashutosh Dumbre will now hold the charge of JCP, Mumbai Crime Branch. IPS officer Vinay Choubey will be the new JCP (EOW, Mumbai Police) and IPS officer Santosh Rastogi, who had earlier served in the CBI and handled the 2G spectrum case, is the new JCP (Administration).

The Nagpur range will be now headed by IPS officer KMM Prasanna, while Nashik range will be headed by Chhering Dorje. Both officers were serving with the Mumbai Police in the capacity of additional commissioner of police. Moreover, state ATS IG Suhas Warke has been transferred to Nanded.

