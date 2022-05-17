Maharashtra government announces Rs 200 per tonne incentive to sugar mills who kept crushing units on beyond May 1

In the backdrop of the decision to increase the production of sugar to aid farmers whose produce are still in the fields, the Maharashtra government Tuesday announced an incentive of Rs 200 per tonne to sugar mills where crushing has taken place beyond May 1.

The sugar mills will be allowed to function till surplus sugarcane crushing is complete, said government officials. The area under sugarcane cultivation has increased this year by 2.25 lakh hectare. As a result, the production of sugarcane has also increased.

The decision was taken by the state government at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and attended by deputy chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Cooperation Minister Balasaheb Patil, Agriculture Minister Dadasaheb Bhuse, Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh and other officers.

After the meeting, Patil said, “The additional incentive of Rs 200 per tonne will burden the state treasury by Rs 100 crore. It is expected that sugarcane crushing after May 1, 2022 might have been to the tune of 52 lakh tonne.”

“Sugarcane which is being fetched from fields beyond 50 km for crushing will be given an added incentive of Rs 5 per km,” Patil said.

In the year 2021-22, the area under sugarcane cultivation was 13.67 lakh hectare. In 2020-21 area under sugarcane cultivation was 11.42 lakh hectare. Compared to last year, the area under sugarcane in this season saw an increase of 2.25 lakh hectare.

As per official records, at the end of May 16, 2022, almost 100 cooperative and 99 private mills, which together adds to 199 sugar mills, have finished 1,300 lakh tonne sugarcane crushing. The districts where sugarcane crushing is still incomplete include Beed, Jalna, Ahmednagar, Latur, Osmanabad.