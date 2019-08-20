Maharashtra government announces crop loan waiver for flood-hit farmers

The state government on Monday waived crop loans of farmers for up to one hectare in the flood-affected areas. The decision was announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after the Cabinet sub-committee meeting in Mumbai. “Banks give crop loans to farmers hectare-wise as per their requirements. The government has decided to waive the crop loans of farmers for up to one hectare in the flood-affected districts of Maharashtra,” he said.

Advertising

On an average, crop loans availed by farmers per hectare varies between Rs 50,000 and Rs 2 lakh. Farmers who have not taken crop loans will be given financial assistance three times higher than the official compensation to cope with crop losses.

The meeting also decided that every collapsed or damaged house would be rebuilt under the Prime Minister Awas Yojna. Apart from the Centre’s scheme, the state government will also provide compensation for housing to rehabilitate the flood-affected people. As the construction of houses will take six months to one year, the government has made provision to meet the rental expenses of the flood-affected. People in rural areas will get one-time compensation of Rs 24,000 and in urban areas Rs 36,000. It has also been decided to waive the electricity bills of farmers using agriculture pumps for the next three months. Foodgrains will be provided free of cost for three months to the affected people. Financial help will be extended for cattle and sheds. Documents lost in the floods will be provided anew.

Although the process of ascertaining the quantum of damage is still being worked out, the state government has sent a proposal to the Centre seeking Rs 6,800 crore financial help. Sangli and Kolhapur districts are among the worst affected in western Maharashtra. Various NGOs have expressed willingness to adopt villages for relief and rehabilitation work.

Advertising

Meanwhile, Fadnavis has urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to extend the deadline for filing of I-T returns and GST by three months in the flood-hit regions. All small traders will be compensated up to 75 per cent of the losses or provided funds up to Rs 50,000.

Meanwhile, the state government has constituted a committee to come up with solutions for effectively tackling floods in future.

The committee will be headed by former principal secretary (water resources) Nandkumar Wadnere. Water management expert Pradeep Purandare and Central Water Commission’s chief Nityanand Rai will be among its members.