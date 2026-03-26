Maharashtra government tables amendment bill to restore BMC’s power to collect property tax retrospectively

The BMC has been levying property tax based on the capital value system since April 1, 2010. (Express Photo)

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday tabled an amendment bill in the Legislative Assembly to restore the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) powers to levy and collect property tax with retrospective effect.

The move comes in the wake of adverse court rulings that had stalled revenue collection. Minister of State for Urban Development Madhuri Misal introduced the bill, which proposes amendments to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act to bring clarity and legal backing to provisions governing the fixation of the capital value of properties.

The BMC has been levying property tax based on the capital value system since April 1, 2010. As per existing norms, the municipal commissioner was authorised to frame rules for determining capital value, leading to the formulation of Capital Value Rules in 2010 and subsequent revisions in 2015. These rules were implemented retrospectively from 2010.