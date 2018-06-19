Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Home
  • Cities
  • Mumbai
  • Maharashtra government accords MoS status to chairman of temple trust

Maharashtra government accords MoS status to chairman of temple trust

Last month, Fadnavis had criticized Bandekar for releasing purported audio clip of him during the Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll. In the tape, Fadnavis had reportedly urged the party workers to ‘use all means’ to win the poll.

| Mumbai | Published: June 19, 2018 4:15:17 am
Adesh Bandekar

The state government Monday accorded the status of Minister of State to Adesh Bandekar, chairman of Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust. The Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led Law and Judiciary Department issued an order according the status and detailing about the facilities to be provided to him. “The status is accorded to the chairman post. I will continue to do my work,” said Bandekar, who is secretary of the Shiv Sena.

Last month, Fadnavis had criticized Bandekar for releasing purported audio clip of him during the Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll. In the tape, Fadnavis had reportedly urged the party workers to ‘use all means’ to win the poll. CM had said that Bandekar, chairman of Siddhivinayak Temple Trust, should not have indulged in dirty tricks.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now