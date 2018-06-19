Maharashtra government accords MoS status to chairman of temple trust

Adesh Bandekar Adesh Bandekar

The state government Monday accorded the status of Minister of State to Adesh Bandekar, chairman of Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust. The Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led Law and Judiciary Department issued an order according the status and detailing about the facilities to be provided to him. “The status is accorded to the chairman post. I will continue to do my work,” said Bandekar, who is secretary of the Shiv Sena.

Last month, Fadnavis had criticized Bandekar for releasing purported audio clip of him during the Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll. In the tape, Fadnavis had reportedly urged the party workers to ‘use all means’ to win the poll. CM had said that Bandekar, chairman of Siddhivinayak Temple Trust, should not have indulged in dirty tricks.

