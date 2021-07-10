Maharashtra: Gokul hikes procurement price of milk to help dairy farmers

The decision was taken by the Maharashtra Minister of State for Home, Kolhapur’s guardian minister and leader of Gokul, Satej Patil, Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif and other leaders from Gokul. (File photo)

The Board of Kolhapur District Co-Operative Milk Producers Union, which owns the largest selling milk brand Gokul, on Saturday announced a hike in the procurement price for buffalo milk by Rs 2 per litre and cow milk by Re 1 per litre from July 11.

“As assured during the election to the Kolhapur District Co-Operative Milk Producers Union, we have decided to increase the procurement price for buffalo milk by Rs 2 per litre and cow milk by Re 1 per litre. We collect 12 lakh litres of milk every day from across the state and thus the decision will be of benefit to the farmers. Except for Kolhapur, Sangli and Konkan division, there will be rise in the selling price of the milk as well,” said Satej Patil.

Gokul has set the target of increasing the daily collection of the milk to 20 lakh litres in next few years from the current collection of 8 lakh. It will be done in phases by increasing the collection by 2 lakh every year.

The hike in procurement price was necessitated following a drop in milk rates during the pandemic, resulting in lowerer income of dairy farmers.

Across the state, the average procurement price of milk came down from Rs 25 to 30 per litre earlier to Rs 15 to Rs 17 per litre during the lockdown.

After the new board came to the power, Gokul signed a memorandum of understanding with Mahanand for selling in Mumbai, leading to the drop in packing expenditure by 12 paise per litre. This would save Rs 18.80 lakh per year.

The cooperative has also cut short its other expenditure, which will help it save Rs 13 crore a year, Patil revealed.