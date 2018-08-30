Maharashtra gives nod to three infra projects

Maharsahtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Maharsahtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

The state government on Wednesday gave its nod to three infrastructure projects, the Bandra-Versova Sea Link, Mumbai-Pune New Lane Expressway and a third bridge on Thane creek at Vashi.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis approved the projects at the Maharashtra infrastructure sub-committee meeting held on Wednesday. “Work on all three projects should commence within a month. These are infrastructure projects that should be taken up on a priority basis, as they would bring greater comfort to commuters and streamline traffic. Completion of these projects would mean major relief for the people,” he said.

The Bandra-Versova Sea Link will be thrice the length of the existing Bandra-Worli Sea Link. A decision has been taken to develop the Bandra Bus Terminus connecting it to the sea link at Versova Nana Nani Park from the Western Express Highway (Parle Junction).

The Thane creek project entails extension and modernisation of the toll naka at Vashi.

The government also approved the Mumbai-Pune New Lane Expressway — a 13.5 km link between Khalapur and Kusgaon on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

The project will include two-phase construction of two 11 km tunnels between Khalapur toll booth and Kusgaon (Sinhgad Institute) and a 2 km-long bridge. It will also have the country’s longest cable-stayed-bridge (650 m).

While the sea link project’s estimated cost is Rs 6,993.99 crore, the Thane creek work will cost Rs 777 crore. The Mumbai-Pune road project will cost Rs 5,300 crore. It will reduce the travel time between Mumbai and Pune by 25 minutes. Currently, it takes around three hours to cover the distance.

