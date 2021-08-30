Maharashtra given 91 lakh vaccine doses instead of 86 lakh for August: Centre to HC

The Union government recently told the Bombay High Court that the allocation and supply of doses to Maharashtra was made on or before schedule and at least 91.81 lakh doses were supplied to the state through manufacturers, instead of the scheduled allocation of 86.74 lakh doses for the month of August.

The central government also said that the utility for correction of vaccine certificates on the CoWIN portal is under development and will be made available to users “shortly”, especially for the victims of fake vaccination drives in the BMC area.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare was responding to concerns raised by petitioners that some citizens who got Covishield vaccines were issued certificates with errors such as incorrect names and same date and batch number of vaccines being mentioned in both certificates.

The central government submitted an affidavit in reply on August 27 before a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish S Kulkarni, which has been hearing PILs on various issues pertaining to vaccination drives being undertaken by the state.

The Centre in the affidavit filed through Satyendra Singh, undersecretary, Ministry of Health, stated that Maharashtra was supposed to be supplied with 86,74,540 doses of vaccines in August under the Government of India free supply, but it was supplied 91,81,790 doses, including 76,86,250 doses of Covishield and 14,95,540 doses of Covaxin, till August 25 itself.

The affidavit read, “84.74 lakh of 91.81 lakh vaccine doses have reached the state either on or before the scheduled time. With regards to Covishield, the supplies planned till August 29 have reached five days in advance, while Covaxin supplies planned till August 25 have reached on same day itself.”

The Centre said that it is procuring 75% of vaccines being produced by manufacturers in the country and the same are provided to states and Union territories free of cost as per criteria such as population, disease burden and the progress of vaccination.

It added that to incentivize production by manufacturers and encourage new vaccines, domestic vaccine manufacturers are given the option to provide vaccines directly to private hospitals and it is restricted to 25% of their monthly production.

Due to paucity of time, the PILs listed on Monday could not be heard by the bench and the same will be taken up in due course.