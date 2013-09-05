Maharashtra girls win easy

Maharashtra girls won their second game in a row when they beat Punjab 77-43 in the Cuttack held 64th Junior Nationals. Maharashtra’s Kritika nad Punjab’s Nirmal top scored in the game with 24 poitns a piece. The Maharashtra boys team however,were beaten by a Delhi side 87-54.

In other matches,the traditionally strong boys teams from Tamil Nadu and Kerala too posted wins. The girls from Kerala also won their final league game with little fuss against the host team from Odisha. The final score of 59-9 underlined the gulf between teams from Kerala and those from other Indian States.

Results

Boys: Tamil Nadu (S. Karthickeyan 30,P. Vijay 20,G. Anto 13,M. Harish 12) bt Karnataka (Clinton 21,Jeethendar 15,Issac 14,Sharath M. 10) 92-8; Delhi (Pankaj 22,Narendra 20,Pradeep 17) bt Maharashtra (Pranav 12,Salman 8,Sayed 8,Samson 7) 87-54; Kerala (Akhil 24,Arun 14) bt Chhattisgarh (Sanjeev 11,Shiv Kumar 11,P.Rajesh 9) 62-51; Haryana (Pardeep 23,Naveen 18,Rahul 15) bt Uttar Pradesh (Himanshu 25,Abhyudaya 12) 89-68; Odisha (B.Tamsoy 27,F.Barwa 25) bt West Bengal (S.Joshi 54,S.Jaiswal 15) 102-97; Girls: Uttar Pradesh (Preeti 33,Niharika 23,Barkha 16,Sakshi 10) bt Delhi (Soumya 22,Padmavathy 17,Monika 12,Surmai 10) 110-68; Chhattisgarh (Poonam Chaturvedi 63,Kavita A. 18) bt Tamil Nadu (R. Selvamitra 20,M. Keethi 19,P. Hemlatha 11,R. Niranjana 11) 98-67; Maharashtra (Kritika 24,Sruthi 13,Ishwari 11) bt Punjab (Nirmal 24,Kulwinder 10) 77-43; Kerala (Vinaya 20,Aswathy 10,Prami 10) bt Odisha (Rajshree 9) 59-9; Rajasthan (Usha Chouhan 23,Anita Meena 10,Mamta Gurjar 8) bt Chandigarh (Amrinder 12,Akshita 10,Kirti 6) 71-44; Karnataka (Lavanya B. P. 6,Aishwarya Mohan 6,Babay Bat MV 6) bt West Bengal 42-7.

