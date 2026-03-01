Maharashtra begins statewide campaign to protect adolescent girls from cervical cancer, 5 Mumbai schoolgirls first in state to receive HPV vaccine

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Five Class 9 Mumbai girls became the first in Maharashtra to receive the HPV vaccine on Saturday, marking the launch of Maharashtra’s cervical cancer prevention campaign. At the inauguration held at Topiwala National Medical College and Bai Y L Nair Charitable Hospital, the girls from Mazgaon: Jeevika Thakkar, twins Riddhi and Siddhi Harihar, Mahi Chavan and Shamika Sadvilkar from Agripada, were accompanied by their parents, who shared how they learned about the initiative just days earlier through relatives, neighbours, and hospital outreach.
Jeevika’s mother, Reshma Thakkar, said she was informed by her aunt working in the BMC health department that free cancer vaccination would be available for girls of her daughter’s age. “I didn’t know what HPV was, but when I learnt it prevents cancer, I decided to bring my daughter. My father had mouth cancer and my brother had throat cancer, so I felt it was important to protect her early,” she said. Similarly, Kiran Harihar, mother of twins Riddhi and Siddhi, said an aunt visited their home two days ago to spread the word. Mahi Chavan’s mother, Samruddhi, explained that her family consulted a doctor after seeing online misinformation about the vaccine.
“A healthcare worker in our neighbourhood had told me about the HPV vaccination drive at Nair Hospital on Friday morning and insisted I get my daughter vaccinated, but I was a little hesitant so my husband and I went to a doctor who assured us it was safe, so we registered last night,” she said. Shamika’s father, Ratnakar Sadvilkar, added that he received a call from a nearby hospital creating awareness, which prompted the family to act.
The girls were given one dose of 0.5 ml of the HPV vaccine on their left forearm and after that, the nail of their left index finger was marked with a marker pen.
“In every state the inauguration has started with one site and in Maharashtra we began from Mumbai. Within a week, we will distribute vaccines across Maharashtra. There is no shortage of dosage, if we need more, centre will provide,” said a state health official.
The event was part of the nationwide HPV vaccination campaign inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ajmer, Rajasthan. In Mumbai, the state-level launch was led by Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, Mayor Ritu Tawde, and Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi. Abitkar appealed to parents across the city to ensure their daughters receive the vaccine, stressing that it is safe and effective in preventing cervical cancer, the second most common cancer among Indian women.
In the first phase, 24,936 girls from municipal schools will be vaccinated, with private and aided schools joining in subsequent phases. The campaign targets girls aged 14 but not yet 15, with an estimated 1,30,000 beneficiaries in Mumbai. “The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has received 20,160 doses of Gardasil-4 and trained 262 medical officers, 1,008 nurses, and over 4,400 ASHA and health volunteers to carry out the drive. Vaccinations will be administered at 284 civic health institutions, including hospitals, maternity homes, and medical colleges,” health officials said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram