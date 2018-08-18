Maharashtra: Girl molested, 80-year-old ‘godman’ held

According to the police, the accused, Baba Yunus Abbas Sayyad, was arrested from his house. (Representational Image) According to the police, the accused, Baba Yunus Abbas Sayyad, was arrested from his house. (Representational Image)

An 80-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old girl. The man is a self-proclaimed godman who claimed that he could cure ailments, the police said. According to the police, the accused, Baba Yunus Abbas Sayyad, was arrested from his house.

“The accused claims to make amulets for curing ailments. The victim’s family had brought her to the baba, who then asked the family to leave the room while he made an amulet for the girl,” an officer said. When the girl came out, she told her parents that she had been molested, the police said.

“The victim claimed that the man had touched her inappropriately and molested her. We have lodged a case against the accused based on the girl’s statement,” the officer said. A senior officer said: “The accused has been booked under relevant sections of POCSO Act. We will produce him in the court on Saturday.”

