Maharashtra: Girish Mahajan stresses on water conservation

Water Resources and Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan on Tuesday stressed the need for partnership between corporates, NGOs and people to help conserve water. He also said that the government was committed to providing clean drinking water to every household.

“Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has laid out a number of schemes towards achieving this massive transformation around water. These initiatives, in line with Jal Shakti Abhiyan, should bring a positive change in water conservation,” he said, at a round table organised by Swades Foundation.

Ronnie Screwvala, founder, Swades Foundation, said, “Water is at the core of our unique 360 degree model of holistic rural development. We have created 424 drinking water schemes bringing tap water to over 32,000 households; 150 schools have been provided with drinking water. Additionally, over 2,100 acres of land have been brought under irrigation.”

For the last five years, Swades Foundation has been working to reach tap water to schools and homes in Raigad.