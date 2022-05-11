Maharashtra: Ghatkopar-based madrasa booked for playing azaan on loudspeaker before 6 am

The Mumbai Police on Sunday registered an FIR against a Ghatkopar-based madrasa for allegedly violating noise pollution norms by using loudspeaker to recite the morning azaan. The azaan was recited prior to 6 am, which is against Supreme Court guidelines that bans use of loudspeakers between 10 pm and 6 am.

Last week, two persons working in two Mumbai mosques were also booked for violating noise pollution norms by playing azaan on loudspeakers before 6 am.

An officer said that the Parksite police received a call saying that Sunni Gausiya madrasa, located on Amrit Road in Ghatkopar (West), had played loudspeaker to recite azaan before 6 am on Sunday. Accordingly, a police team registered a case against the madrasa’s Ahmed Raza Rehman under the Indian Penal Code and the Noise Pollution Rules, 2000.

Maintaining that a notice has been issued to Rehman, the officer said, “Usually, in such cases, the person has to pay a fine… The madrasa had now sought permission from the Parksite police station to use loudspeakers. We shall provide permission if the madrasa does not flout any rules related to the Supreme Court order that restricts use of loudspeakers between 10 pm and 6 am.”

Last week, the police had registered FIRs in connection to mosques located at Bandra and Santacruz. This comes in the backdrop of MNS chief Raj Thackeray giving May 3 deadline to the state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques.