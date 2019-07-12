Toggle Menu
Maharashtra gets new chief electoral officer

Singh was on central deputation as the development commissioner of the Santa Cruz Electronics Export Processing Zone, SEZ Mumbai, from July 2017, and has only recently been repatriated to the state cadre.

A 1989-batch officer, Singh succeeds Ashwani Kumar (1987 batch). His first assignment would be to conduct state polls that are due in October. (File photo)

SENIOR BUREAUCRAT Baldev Singh has been appointed the new chief electoral officer (CEO) of Maharashtra.

A 1989-batch officer, Singh succeeds Ashwani Kumar (1987 batch). His first assignment would be to conduct state polls that are due in October.

Singh was on central deputation as the development commissioner of the Santa Cruz Electronics Export Processing Zone, SEZ Mumbai, from July 2017, and has only recently been repatriated to the state cadre. Incidentally, even while the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls was in place, sources said that the state government had approached the Election Commission of India (EC) for permission to transfer Kumar from the post.

But the latter had shot the proposal down citing the elections that were around the corner. Sources said that some district collectors were against his style of functioning.

