Maharashtra gets 474 patents, highest in India

Data suggests that at least 3,284 patents have been granted for invention in the field of chemicals, followed by 2,461 in mechanical engineering and 1,005 patents in computer and electronics. Data suggests that at least 3,284 patents have been granted for invention in the field of chemicals, followed by 2,461 in mechanical engineering and 1,005 patents in computer and electronics.

India has seen a 32 per cent increase in grant of patents in 2017-18 fiscal as compared to number of patents granted last year, according to government data. The total number of patents granted in 2017-18 stands at 13,045 as against 9,847 patents granted a year ago.

According to the statewise data on grant of patents in 2017-18, 474 applicants from Maharashtra have been granted patents, the highest in the country, followed by 451 in Delhi, 158 in West Bengal and 153 in Tamil Nadu and 143 in Karnataka.

However, patents granted in fields such as Agriculture Engineering, Food and Microbiology remain low at 24, 105 and 108 respectively. In a statement to a question in Rajya Sabha, CR Choudhary, Minister of State, Commerce and Industry on July 18 said that the government has taken steps to simplify the procedure for processing of patent applications.

“To address the issue of lack of technical manpower for examination and disposal of patent applications, available manpower has been augmented through creation of new posts. Recruitment has been completed for 459 posts of Examiners of Patents and Designs. Further, 84 new posts of Examiners and 95 posts of Controllers have been sanctioned,” said Choudhary.

