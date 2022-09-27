scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Maharashtra to get lion and lioness from Gujarat, gift tiger and tigress in return

The decision was taken at a meeting held in Ahmedabad Monday between Maharashtra Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and his Gujarat counterpart Jagdish Vishwakarma.

The proposal related to inter-state exchange of lion and tiger couples was already discussed between Sunil Limaye, the forest conservative director of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, and Junagads Sakkarbaug Udyan director Abhishekh Kumar. (File photo)

The lion and lioness at the Sakkarbaug Udyan in Gujarat’s Junagad will soon arrive at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borvali in Maharashtra capital Mumbai.

In return, the tiger and tigress from the Sanjay Gandhi National Park will be gifted to Junagad.

“We will get lion and lioness and offer them our tiger and tigress. So, both states and its people benefit from each other,” said Mungantiwar.

The proposal related to inter-state exchange of lion and tiger couples was already discussed between Sunil Limaye, the forest conservative director of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, and Junagads Sakkarbaug Udyan director Abhishekh Kumar.

The proposed exchange of lion and tiger couples has been mutually decided and agreed. However, the details and timing are being worked out.

Maharashtra is known as India’s tiger destination, whereas the neighbouring Gujarat is popular for lions.

“We are nor sure if lion and tiger exchange between the two states is a part of peace making. The lion and tiger exchange was in process since April 2022,” said a senior officer in the Forest Ministry.

The officers from both states were in talks with each other regarding the same. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was in power in Maharashtra at that time.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shinde Sena have come to power in state since June 30. The process has, however, been continued and formalised.

Interestingly, the decision comes at a time when Maharashtra and Gujarat have come into limelight for an industrial project.

Vedanta-Foxconn last week took the decision to exit from Maharashtra and relocate to Gujarat. The Rs 1.50 lakh crore semi-conductor plants exit was a huge setback to Maharashtra, but it was a prize catch for Gujarat which is preparing for the assembly elections ahead.

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 01:36:44 pm
