Maharashtra gears up for third wave, gets state-wide dashboard to monitor O2, beds

People wait in registration area after getting inoculated with a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Mumbai, Saturday, June 19, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Amid warnings of a possible third wave of Covid-19, the Maharashtra health department has prepared a new state-wide dashboard to monitor the supply of oxygen and vital medicines like Remdesivir, besides oxygen-equipped, intensive care unit (ICU) and other beds in all the districts and cities.

The software, designed by Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Mission CEO Dr Sudhakar Shinde, will be inaugurated Monday by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

At a meeting chaired by the CM last week, the state’s Covid-19 task force had warned that a third wave of the infection could hit Maharashtra within the next two to four weeks. It has also shared data indicating that the total number of cases in the third wave could be double those recorded in the second, with active cases reaching eight lakhs. It is also expected that 10 per cent of the cases could be reported among children or young adults, a phenomenon also seen in the first two waves.

The dashboard, prepared with the help of ICICI Bank’s CSR funding, was readied in fewer than 20 days and is a part of various other measures being taken by the state to prepare for the third wave. The Bombay High Court had recently also observed the need for a state-wide dashboard.

“There are more than 30 dashboards in the state and the idea was to have a unified dashboard for Maharashtra. It will show the status of empty beds, empty oxygen beds, empty ICUs, supply of oxygen and movement of tankers. In the last wave, a lot of oxygen was diverted and stopped. Now, we will be able to monitor the situation. We will also be able to track where an oxygen tanker goes after refilling and whether it really reaches patients,” Dr Shinde said Sunday. He added the unified dashboard would help the state to tackle the next Covid wave in an “effective way”.

A committee of senior bureaucrats, headed by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, also meets regularly between 10 am and 12 midnight to review the situation and monitor the state’s preparations. The panel comprises Additional Chief Secretary Pradeep Vyas and Health Commissioner N Ramaswami, who is also in charge of procurements of medicines. Ramaswami was instrumental in procuring raw material for Haffkine Bio Pharma to manufacture medicines for mucormycosis.