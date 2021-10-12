Maharashtra: 28 hospitalised after gas leak in Ambernath chemical factory

At least 28 persons were hospitalised Tuesday after a gas leakage was reported at a chemical factory situated at MIDC Area in Ambernath. All of them complained of breathing trouble.

According to civic officials, the incident took place Tuesday around 11 am when sulphuric gas leaked from R K Chemical plant in Ambernath west. Due to the leak, a total of 34 people, including the staffers of the company and other people in the surrounding area, were affected.

The fire brigade and Maharashtra pollution control board officials who rushed to the spot fixed the leakage.

Santosh Kadam, Chief of Thane’s Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) said, “The situation was brought under control in an hour after we reached the spot. All the patients are admitted to Central Hospital in Ulhas Nagar.”

“While 28 persons were admitted to the hospital, the remaining six were given first aid. All of them are under observation and 27 patients are stable while one person is in a critical condition. He is being given proper treatment,” said a doctor at the hospital.