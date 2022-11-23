Maharashtra gangster’s ‘aide’ traced 23 years after jumping bail, arrested

Nearly 23 years after an alleged gang member of late gangster Amar Naik jumped bail and went missing, efforts made by an officer to trace him in the absence of as much as his photograph bore fruit and the person was arrested from Pune.

The accused, Ravindra Dhole, was nabbed Tuesday from Vitthalwadi locality in Junnar taluka of Pune, an officer said. Dhole, who was arrested in 1998 along with four others in connection with a case of dacoity, had jumped bail in 1999.

During the intervening period, while one accused died, two others were acquitted, one is still facing trial while Dhole did not turn up to face trial. Eventually, in 2021, the Sessions court pulled up the Rafi Ahmed Kidwai (RAK) Marg police and asked them to track the accused and produce him before the court.

A team led by assistant police inspector (API) Manish Lamkhade then started looking for Dhole. The accused was no longer residing at the Dadar address provided in the bail papers and his mother who stood surety for him had also passed away. “We did not have as much as his photograph as, at that point, photo records of all accused were not maintained,” Lamkhade said.

The police cast the net wide and since people with the particular surname were in large numbers in Junnar, they started checking records there. “While going through the Voter ID list, we found a person with a similar name matching his age,” the officer said. On making enquiries, they found that this person, too, had been in Mumbai for a few years in the ’90s and resided in the Sewri area before returning to his village in 1999.

The police team laid a trap and apprehended him. On questioning, he confessed to having run away from Mumbai and returned to his village to leave the life of crime behind. “It is true that in the past two decades there have been no cases against him apart from the three cases in Mumbai in the 1990s when he was part of Naik’s gang. His wife passed away and he resided with his daughter. He was doing odd jobs and made a living,” the officer said. Gangster Amar Naik was killed in an encounter with the police two decades ago.

The accused was produced before the court Tuesday and he was remanded in police custody till December 5. Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar appreciated the team from RAK Marg police station for tracking down the accused.