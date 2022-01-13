Maharashtra: Gangster Suresh Pujari tests positive for Covid, shifted to hospital

UNDERWORLD GANGSTER Suresh Pujari, who was deported from Philippines last year, tested positive for Covid-19. The gangster, who was in custody of the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), is currently kept in a hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

A senior officer confirmed that Pujari had tested positive for Covid. The ATS had taken Pujari’s custody in a second case where he had allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh from a Mumbai-based businessman. He was remanded to ATS custody till Tuesday.

“However, on January 7, he tested positive following which he was admitted to the hospital,” the official said. Once he tests negative, the ATS will get 2 or 3 days of custody following which Mumbai police will seek his custody.

Mumbai police has around 17 cases against Suresh Pujari including a few MCOCA cases. While it was the Mumbai police that had been tracking Pujari when he was in Philippines, he was handed over to the ATS once he was brought to the city.

Pujari, who once operated for gangster Ravi Pujari, later formed his own gang. He had fled the country nearly 15 years back and the law enforcement agencies had been looking for him ever since.