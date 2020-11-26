Maharashtra: FYJC admissions begin today

Those who have been allotted college of first preference but are yet to seek admission, were rejected or admission was cancelled, will be allowed to take part in second round. (File)

Over two months after First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions were halted in the state due to the Supreme Court stay on Maratha reservation, the school education department is set to restart the process from Thursday.

At 10 am on Thursday, the department website, 11thadmission.org.in, will display the vacancy list for the second general category admission round, including management and in-house seats surrendered by colleges, and Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) seats that will now be converted into general category seats. From 5 pm, students who opted for reservation under SEBC category earlier will be allowed to modify their option. New students can also submit their Part 1 and 2 forms during this duration. Those who have been allotted college of first preference but are yet to seek admission, were rejected or admission was cancelled, will be allowed to take part in second round.

The guidance centre will verify the application form, said a circular issued by the department, adding that applications for management and minority quotas can be submitted to respective junior colleges. The allocation list for the second general admission round will be displayed at 11 am on December 5, along with cut-off list. The third round vacancy list will be displayed on December 10.

