Maharashtra FYJC admission process to begin with online registration from May 30

The centralised admission process for the first year of junior college (FYJC) in Maharashtra will begin in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Amravati and Nagpur from May 30 with the online registration stage. From this day, students seeking FYJC (class 11) admissions will be able to begin their online registration process which is part I of the form and part II of the form will be opened after the declaration of class 10 results.

This will be to complete FYJC admissions of the batch currently awaiting their class 10 results for the academic year 2022-23.

The mock round of the process aimed at providing candidates with a practice finally began on Monday and will continue till May 29. Students can log on to 11thadmission.org.in and select the city where they seek admission.

In the mock round process, a demo-login system will be made available for candidates. From May 30, however, the demo-login data will be erased and students will be able to start the process afresh.

The FYJC admissions in selected cities in Maharashtra are done through the centralised admission process rounds which are held online. After registering for the process, students have to provide a preference list of colleges of their choice where they wish to take admission. A minimum of one and a maximum of 10 colleges can be filled in this preference form. Students are allotted seats in those colleges as per merit.

The FYJC admissions process has not been immune to criticism this year as well as the timetable was delayed. It was discussed earlier that the mock round will start on May 17 but it was put on hold. Now, the students’ registration process will begin on May 30 and the second part of the form will be opened after class 10 results. The admission schedule thereafter will be declared later.