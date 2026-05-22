Panic buying drives 20% surge in petrol, diesel sales in Maharashtra in May: Chhagan Bhujbal

Fuel sales in Maharashtra rose sharply this month amid panic buying triggered by fears of a possible shortage linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict, state Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said on Friday, while urging citizens not to believe rumours about fuel shortages.

According to official data released by the state Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, diesel sales across Maharashtra increased by 19.66 per cent during the first fortnight of May, while petrol sales rose by 20.39 per cent compared to normal consumption levels.

The surge peaked on May 19, when diesel sales jumped by 42 per cent and petrol sales by 21 per cent over average daily sales, reflecting the scale of panic buying witnessed across several districts.