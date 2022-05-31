Maharashtra: Fuel dealers on one-day strike demanding hike in commission

Petrol dealers across Maharashtra began a one-day strike Tuesday demanding a hike in their margin/commission which has not been increased since 2017. Though fuel outlets are not closed, the dealers are protesting by not purchasing petrol or diesel for one day. Similar protests are happening across at least 18 states.

According to the dealers, they have been contributing to the country’s economy for years. While their investment has doubled in the last five years, their income has not increased, they said.

The dealers claimed that due to the wrong policies of the Centre while revising fuel rates, they face financial losses. They are not consulted while revising the rates and when the rates are slashed they incur huge losses, they said. The government needs to formulate a policy for petrol pump operators, they added.

Mumbai News | Follow our live blog here

The dealers also claimed that they incurred losses recently also when the Centre reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel.

“We incur losses when the rates are slashed suddenly as the stock fuel is bought on higher rates but has to be sold on lower rates,” the dealers said.