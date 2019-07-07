Maharashtra: From five vehicles per km in 1971 to 115 now

From five vehicles per kilometre on Maharashtra’s roads in 1971, the state’s roads now witness 115 vehicles per kilometre, while the number of vehicles per lakh population grew in the same period from 618 vehicles per lakh to a density of 31,047 vehicles per lakh, as of January 1 this year.

Overall, the number of vehicles in the state rose from 3,11,769 to 3,48,88,870, an increase of over 11,000 percent in less than five decades, according to data from the Economic Survey of Maharashtra for 2018-19. Road length in Maharashtra has grown in the corresponding period from 65,364 km to 3,04,045 km.

While the segment ‘motor cars, jeeps and station wagons’ saw an increase from 1,22,508 in 1971 to 48,65,842, the number of two-wheelers rose most dramatically in the same period, from 83,930 to 2,55,79,669.

In last year alone, the number of two-wheelers on roads rose 8.3 percent. For the Mumbai region, the number of two-wheelers rose 10 per cent between January 1, 2018, and January 1, 2019.

But the maximum one-year increase was for auto-rickshaws from 8,05,724 to 964,641 in the same period, an increase of 19.7 per cent. For Mumbai, this figure stood at 28.9 percent, from 1,61,100 on January 1, 2018 to 2,07,600 on January 1, 2019.

Goods vehicles and ambulances are the other category of vehicles that have grown rapidly between 2018 and 2019. While the state had 15,91,800 trucks, lorries, tempos, tankers and delivery vans in 2018, the number grew to 17,22,200 in 2019, an 8.2 per cent increase. The percentage rise in goods vehicles in Mumbai grew more sharply, a 24.6 per cent increase from 57,300 to 71,400.