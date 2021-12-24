Covid-19 scare: Maharashtra prohibits gathering of more than 5 people between 9 pm to 6 am

In view of the threat posed by Omicron and the rising Covid-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government on Friday imposed fresh restrictions including prohibitory orders that ban assembly of people in groups of more than five from 9 pm to 6 am throughout at public places.

“The Omicron variant of the Coronavirus has now emerged as the fastest spreading variant of the same in the past few days across the world. It has become the dominant variant in the USA and in many countries in Europe as well. The state already has recorded a total of 88 Omicron Covid 19 cases over the past few days. The state is also starting to see an upward trend of Covid 19 cases over the past week with more than 1000 positive cases being registered in the state every day for the first time in the last two months,” the order signed by Maharashtra Chief Secretary Debashsish Chakrabarty said.

The order stated that in view of the congregations expected in the state due to Christmas, New Year elebrations and the marriage season, it is necessary to impose restrictions.

Apart from the prohibitory orders imposed in the night, the order stated that in cases of marriages, where movement of attendees is staggered, the total attendees at any moment shall not exceed 100 for enclosed spaces, and 250 for open to sky or 25 per cent of total capacity of hall, whichever is less.

In case of social, political or religious functions and gatherings, where presence of attendees is not gneerally continual, the total number of attendees shall not exceed 100 for closed spaces, and 250 for open to sky or 25 per cent of the space, whichever is less.

In case of other functions, not covered under the category mentioned earlier, the total number of attendees for closed spaces shall not exceed 50 per cent of the capacity declared by licensing authority, wherein seatings are not fixed and moveable. In functions, that are in open to sky premises, the crowd should not exceed 25 per cent of the capacity.

In case of sports events and competitions, the number of spectators shall not exceed 25 per cent of the capacity.

The restaurants, gyms, spas, cinema halls and theatres will continue to operate at 50 per cent capacity.