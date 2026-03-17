Day after silence in Assembly, NCP flags concerns over anti-conversion Bill

Warns against possible misuse

Written by: Alok Deshpande
3 min readMumbaiMar 17, 2026 10:24 PM IST
Maharashtra Freedom of Religion BillThe remarks marked a shift from the party’s silence in the Assembly, where the Bill was passed without any visible dissent from NCP legislators.
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A day after maintaining silence in the Assembly, leaders of the ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday voiced concerns over the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill in the Legislative Council, even as they formally backed the legislation.

The Bill, cleared by the Assembly a day earlier, was tabled in the Council by Minister of State for Home Pankaj Bhoyar. During the debate, NCP MLC Idris Nayakwadi warned against possible misuse of the law.

“If anyone is targeted during implementation, we will have to take a different stand,” Nayakwadi said, expressing apprehension about how the law could be enforced.

Referring to past experiences, he added that there was a “suspicion” the law could be used to target specific communities. “Forced conversion is wrong and existing laws already address it. But this law could lead to harassment. When religion is a matter of choice, who are you to take that away?” he asked.

Nayakwadi also objected to provisions such as the proposed 60-day prior notice for religious conversion, calling for greater transparency in the law.

Echoing similar concerns, another NCP MLC Amol Mitkari said that support for the Bill should not be seen as automatic. “It would be laughable to say I support it just because I am in power,” he said, stressing that the law must not infringe upon Constitutional freedoms or create insecurity among any community.

Mitkari also sought removal of the notice period and called for safeguards to ensure police accountability in implementation.

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The remarks marked a shift from the party’s silence in the Assembly, where the Bill was passed without any visible dissent from NCP legislators.

Senior leaders in the party, however, remained guarded. A senior NCP minister said that once a Bill is introduced, it reflects the collective position of the Cabinet. “If party members raise concerns, they have the right to do so. But as ministers, we are bound by the Cabinet’s stand,” he said.

An NCP MLA also indicated internal ambiguity, saying legislators were not given a clear party line ahead of the Assembly debate. “We are part of the government and follow the Chief Minister’s position. It was assumed we would support the Bill,” he said.

Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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