Day after silence in Assembly, NCP flags concerns over anti-conversion Bill

The remarks marked a shift from the party’s silence in the Assembly, where the Bill was passed without any visible dissent from NCP legislators.

A day after maintaining silence in the Assembly, leaders of the ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday voiced concerns over the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill in the Legislative Council, even as they formally backed the legislation.

The Bill, cleared by the Assembly a day earlier, was tabled in the Council by Minister of State for Home Pankaj Bhoyar. During the debate, NCP MLC Idris Nayakwadi warned against possible misuse of the law.

“If anyone is targeted during implementation, we will have to take a different stand,” Nayakwadi said, expressing apprehension about how the law could be enforced.

Referring to past experiences, he added that there was a “suspicion” the law could be used to target specific communities. “Forced conversion is wrong and existing laws already address it. But this law could lead to harassment. When religion is a matter of choice, who are you to take that away?” he asked.