Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill: Bill passed by Council amid concerns by Opp, ruling MLCs

BJP MLC Parinay Phuke said the Bill is meant to protect Hindus and stop demogrpahic change. “Europe is facing the problem of growing population from countries like Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan. We should be aware of this demographic change and therefore such Bills are necessary to ensure Hindu population is protected,” he said.

A day after it was passed by the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, the Legislative Council on Tuesday cleared the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026, amid fears expressed by opposition as well as ruling party legislators on misuse of provisions of the Bill by authorities as well as self-proclaimed protectors of religion.

The government has said the Bill seeks to prohibit unlawful religious conversions carried out through force, coercion, allurement, misrepresentation or other fraudulent means.

The Bill was opposed by the Congress and NCP (SP) from the opposition benches while the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) supported it.

Replying to the discussion on the Bill, Minister of State for Home Pankaj Bhoyar said the Bill does not intend to snatch a person’s right to convert or curtail a woman’s freedom but only to curb forceful conversions. “The Bill is not targeting a particular religion. It is not about Hindu-Muslim. The government will ensure that it will be applicable to all religions,” he said.