‘Will it pass the legal test?’: Prakash Ambedkar questions Maharashtra’s new anti-conversion law, slams BJP for ‘ideological design’

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar said Tuesday that the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026, passed by the Maharashtra Assembly late Monday to curb religious conversions, will not withstand legal scrutiny, as it violates the principles of the Constitution.

The Maharashtra Assembly passed the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill by voice vote, introducing stringent provisions to curb religious conversions carried out through coercion, fraud, inducement or marriage. According to the Bill, those involved in unlawful religious conversions carried out under the pretext of marriage could face up to seven years in prison and a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Ambedkar, who is a lawyer, pointed out that even in states where such legislation has been adopted, it is facing legal challenges. In the last eight years, nine states, mostly Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled, have passed similar laws to prevent forcible marriage and conversion of Hindu women, to curb purported “love jihad”.

“The matter is pending before the High Court or the Supreme Court. In the case of Maharashtra, the legislation may receive approval in the Assembly and the Council due to the ruling BJP’s majority. But the larger question is, will it pass the legal test?” he asked.

“The Indian Constitution has accorded individual rights to religion. It has given the individual the right to marriage. Therefore, any legislation that questions these fundamental rights under any pretext will not withstand legal and constitutional validity. Such legislation violates the basic principles of the Constitution.”

‘BJP wants to keep the communal agenda simmering’

Referring to the stated aims and objectives mentioned in the legislation, which are to tackle deceit, fraud, coercion and allurement for religious conversion and marriage, the VBA president said, “At present, we have adequate measures to deal with such instances. Any individual who is subjected to atrocities or harassment can approach the police station. If an individual is forced into religious conversion against their wishes or harassed, they can file an FIR.”

Ambedkar added that the purpose of such legislation is part of the BJP’s political agenda.

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“The BJP wants to keep the communal agenda simmering to polarise the society into Hindu versus Muslims or Hindus versus Christians. It is to consolidate their electoral base. The anti-Muslim phobia helps it unite the majority of Hindus. They have been doing this and will continue till they get an absolute majority both at the centre and in the states across the country,” he said.

“The BJP’s agenda is that it should emerge as the single largest party with absolute rule, which cannot be challenged politically. To achieve these larger goals, it has embarked on a communal agenda in some form or other. The anti-conversion law is part of that exercise,” he added.

When pointed out, there are no elections for the next 3.5 years in the state, Ambedkar said, “The BJP wants the anti- Muslim agenda to reach every segment across the state. They don’t want their agenda to dilute. Such legislation is part of their ideological design.”

Ambedkar strongly criticised the BJP’s argument that instances of interfaith marriages were taking place for religious conversion.

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“There are BJP leaders who have gone for interfaith marriages. Show us one instance of exploitation. In a diverse country with multi-religious practices, interfaith marriages should be appreciated. As these set examples for others. It is a step towards unshackling the barriers built on caste and religion.”

Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, said instances of religious conversions, which are “forceful, involuntary or caused by influencing free consent of the citizens”, have been rising. Fadnavis said they are being carried out “in an organised manner by various institutions”.

“Many instances of mass conversion have come to light where gullible persons have been forcefully converted from one religion to another by offering any gift, gratification, easy money, or material benefit, either by cash or kind, employment, free education in school or college run by any religious body or institution. Promises to marry, a better lifestyle, divine healing, etc. These instances are causing disturbances to public order in the state and are affecting social harmony,” he said.

The chief minister added that individuals or families are susceptible to unlawful conversion due to their social and economic vulnerability in society, and they need protection from the state. The existing laws are not sufficient to address the various issues arising from such religious conversions, he argued.