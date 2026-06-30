Maharashtra to frame guidelines for AI-powered smart glasses, set up expert panel

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced that it will frame guidelines to regulate the use of AI-powered smart glasses and similar wearable devices, particularly in sensitive locations, and will constitute an expert committee within a month to make recommendations on the use of Artificial Intelligence.

NCP MLA Sana Malik had raised a Calling Attention Motion on the issue, saying AI-enabled smart glasses and goggles, now widely available in the market, are capable of capturing photographs, videos and audio, live-streaming, facial recognition, conversation analysis and collection of personal information while appearing no different from ordinary spectacles.

Malik said the devices could be used to secretly record individuals without their knowledge and posed risks if used in sensitive locations such as Mantralaya, government offices, police stations, courts, defence establishments, educational institutions, hospitals and places of worship. She also raised concerns over privacy, women’s safety, protection of minors, medical confidentiality and the security of sensitive government information.