Maharashtra to frame guidelines for AI-powered smart glasses, set up expert panel

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The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced that it will frame guidelines to regulate the use of AI-powered smart glasses and similar wearable devices, particularly in sensitive locations, and will constitute an expert committee within a month to make recommendations on the use of Artificial Intelligence.
NCP MLA Sana Malik had raised a Calling Attention Motion on the issue, saying AI-enabled smart glasses and goggles, now widely available in the market, are capable of capturing photographs, videos and audio, live-streaming, facial recognition, conversation analysis and collection of personal information while appearing no different from ordinary spectacles.
Malik said the devices could be used to secretly record individuals without their knowledge and posed risks if used in sensitive locations such as Mantralaya, government offices, police stations, courts, defence establishments, educational institutions, hospitals and places of worship. She also raised concerns over privacy, women’s safety, protection of minors, medical confidentiality and the security of sensitive government information.
She urged the government to frame regulations, security protocols and legal safeguards governing the use of such devices to protect citizens’ privacy.
During the discussion, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray questioned the use of facial recognition technology for entry into the Legislature complex, asking how legislators’ photographs could be used for authentication without their consent or physical presence. Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Varun Sardesai also expressed concern over the possibility of legislators’ data being shared with third-party organisations.
Responding to the concerns, Minister of State for Home Affairs Yogesh Kadam said the Digital Personal Data Protection Act already provides for complaints to the Data Protection Board in cases of privacy violations. “The law contains provisions for penalties if sensitive or personal information is collected without the consent mandated under the Act,” he said.
Kadam said stricter regulation was necessary and that the state government would appoint a committee within the next month. The panel has been asked to submit its report within four months, after which its recommendations will be forwarded to the Centre for consideration while framing appropriate legal provisions.
The debate comes amid growing scrutiny of AI-powered smart glasses globally. In recent months, Meta has faced legal challenges in the United States over privacy concerns linked to its AI glasses. In May, the Indian Premier League’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit advised players and support staff against using internet-enabled smart glasses and similar wearable devices in restricted areas, citing concerns over unauthorised communication and recording.
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