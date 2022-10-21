scorecardresearch
Maharashtra: Four youngsters drown in pond at Thane’s Kondeshwar Shiv temple

Four of five friends from Ghatkopar who had gone to Ambernath in Maharashtra’s Thane district to celebrate a birthday drowned in a pond next to the Kondeshwar Shiv temple on Friday afternoon.

There is a waterfall near the temple, where people come to have fun in spite of a police board cautioning against picnicking. There have been past incidents of drowning at the spot.

According to police, the friends jumped into the temple pond unaware that it was deep after a certain point. One of them, identified as Pratik Hate (19), managed to swim to safety but the remaining four drowned around 1.30pm despite attempts made by others in the pond to save them.

Hate went running to get help from locals, who later fished out the bodies of Swayam Manjrekar (18), Akash Jhinga (19), Suraj Salve (19) and Lenus Uchpawar (19)–all students from Kamraj Nagar in Ghatkopar (east). They had gone there to celebrate Akash’s birthday.

The Kulgaon police have registered a case of accidental deaths.

In July 2019, a 21-year-old picnicker from Thane, Roshan More, drowned in the pond.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 08:29:25 pm
