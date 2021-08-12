Maharashtra: Four held in drug haul, theft cases

Bhiwandi police in three separate cases seized over 10 kg of marijuana, 80 grams of gold, a resolver and two live cartridges and arrested four persons.

The police said they had received a tip-off that one Sohail Sheikh would come to a market in Aampada, Bhiwandi, along with his friend to sell cannabis. Accordingly, a trap was laid and Sheikh and his aide were arrested. Around 10.39 kg cannabis, two expensive mobile phones and Rs 2.57 lakh cash have been recovered from the accused.

In a separate incident, the police arrested one Anil Pal for stealing 90 grams of gold jewellery from the vehicle of one Gorakhnath Ankush Mhatre, a resident of Temghar. Based on a CCTV footage, the police nabbed the accused from Ranchi, Jharkhand, and recovered 80 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 2.15 lakh.

In another incident, a man was arrested for trying to rob a jewellery shop in Shanti Nagar Market on Tuesday night. The accused, posing as a customer, visited the shop with a revolver. Police constable Shrikant Patil, who was patrolling nearby, reached the spot and nabbed the man. Two live cartridges and the revolver have been recovered from the accused.