Maharashtra: Four dead in slab collapse at Ulhasnagar 

Four persons including three from a family lost their lives after a slab from the fourth floor of a building came crashing down to the groundfloor in Ulhasnagar, Thane district on Thursday afternoon.

The incident reportedly took place around 2 pm in Manas Tower a five storied building in camp five area of Ulhasnagar town. The fire brigade, Ulhasnagar municipal corporation and police officials carried out rescue operations amid rains.

As per the municipality the deceased are identified as Sagar Ochani (19), Renu Dhanwani (55), Dholandas Dhanwani (58) and Priya Dhanwani (24).

The local police are investigating the incident to find out whose negligence led to the collapse and will be registering an FIR in the case.