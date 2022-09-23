scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Maharashtra: Four dead in slab collapse at Ulhasnagar 

The incident reportedly took place around 2 pm in Manas Tower a five storied building in camp five area of Ulhasnagar town. The fire brigade, Ulhasnagar municipal corporation and police officials carried out rescue operations amid rains. 

The police said several flats in the building were vacant.

Four persons including three from a family lost their lives after a slab from the fourth floor of a building came crashing down to the groundfloor in Ulhasnagar, Thane district on Thursday afternoon.

The police said several flats in the building were vacant. As per the municipality the deceased are identified as Sagar Ochani (19), Renu Dhanwani (55), Dholandas Dhanwani (58) and Priya Dhanwani (24).

The local police are investigating the incident to find out whose negligence led to the collapse and will be registering an FIR in the case.

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 12:02:02 am
