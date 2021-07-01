Maharashtra: Fort conservation panel set up, CM to head

The state government on Thursday set up a 24-member committee to be headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, which will work for the conservation of forts in Maharashtra. Initially, six forts have been chosen for conservation.

The committee that will suggest and monitor conservation activity includes deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray, revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, cultural affairs minister Amit Deshmukh, MP Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje, Siddhivinayak temple committee chairperson Aadesh Bandekar, and forest officers.

The six forts chosen include Shivneri, Rajgad, Vijaydurg, Sindhudurg, Sudhagad and Torna. The government also wants to have a light and sound show and increase greenery by dispersing seeds of plants from a helicopter, which is an activity disallowed by Directorate General of Civil Aviation, around the forts.