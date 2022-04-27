Maharashtra forms two panels to prepare roadmap for implementation of NEP

The higher and technical education department of the state government has formed two separate committees to prepare a roadmap for implementation of the recommendations made by the Dr Mashelkar Committee Report on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

While one committee will focus on conversion of existing 3-year degree courses into 4-year course, as suggested in the NEP, the other panel will work on deciding the process and parameters for autonomy to colleges as well as for granting university status to colleges with over 50 years of service. Two separate Government Resolutions (GR) have been issued stating that both committees will have to submit their report in three months.

Earlier, a committee headed by Dr Raghunath Mashelkar, former Director General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, had submitted its recommendations in June last year, on implementation of NEP-2020 in Maharashtra. Both the new committees will be referring to these recommendations.

A-21 member committee has been formed to create a plan for transition of degree courses from existing duration of 3 years to 4 years as suggested in the NEP-2020. This committee will be headed by Pro-Vice Chancellor of the Mumbai University Dr Ravindra Kulkarni. Work frame for this committee will involve creating a structure of 4-year-degree courses, including theory, practical and even project works, along with core and elective subjects and evaluation methods, including in distance mode. These courses will have multiple entry and exit with an interdisciplinary approach including credit transfer options. “Considering all the different riders involved in the process, it is important to decide an operational-level roadmap on rolling out 4-years degree courses in a phased manner. As it will require horizontal mobility among different types of universities as well as autonomous institutions, an all-varsity consensus is required for uniformity,” said Dr Parag Kalkar, Dean, faculty of Commerce and Management studies, Savitribai Phule Pune University, and one of the members on the committee.

He also said while the committee will be deciding on the outline of the course structure, course contents will be finalised by the Board of Studies of respective faculties.

The other committee which will work on creating a policy for autonomous institutions and formation of independent and cluster universities will comprise of 12 members and will be headed by Dr Ujwala Chakradeo, Vice Chancellor of the SNDT University. As explained in the GR, this committee, while working on encouraging autonomy to convert higher education institutions into degree awarding entities under research and education categories, will also work toward fixing parameters to award varsity status to colleges with over 50 years of “quality service and good accreditation”. Other focus points for this committee include policy of distance and online mode of education. This committee will also recommend changes to the Maharashtra Public Universities Act 2016 to complement the NEP 2020.