Maharashtra forms expert panel to turn campus patents into industry products

The GR attributes this gap to structural shortcomings within institutions, including poor understanding of patent processes and weak drafting quality

The Maharashtra government has constituted an eight-member expert committee to overhaul the intellectual property (IP) ecosystem in higher education institutions (HEIs) in a bid to bridge the gap between academic research and industry adoption,

The Higher and Technical Education Department issued a Government Resolution (GR) on Tuesday, flagging a concern that while patent filings from academic institutions have risen, the number of patents granted remains low and their commercial use is negligible.

The GR attributes this gap to structural shortcomings within institutions, including poor understanding of patent processes and weak drafting quality. It also notes that patents are often filed to meet academic evaluation standards rather than for real-world application.