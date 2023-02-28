scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Maharashtra: Former PWPI MLA Dhairyasheel Patil joins BJP

Former PWPI MLA Dhairyasheel Patil joined BJP along with his followers on Tuesday at Mumbai. (Express Photo)

Former PWPI (Peasant and Workers Party of India) MLA Dhairyasheel Patil joined the BJP Tuesday. Patil along with his followers was inducted into the saffron party in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule at the state party headquarters in Nariman Point, Mumbai.

The former PWPI leader lost the 2019 Assembly elections from the Pen assembly constituency in Raigad district. He lost to BJP candidate Ravi sheth Patil by a margin of 24,051 votes.

In 2014, Dhairyasheel Patil had won the Pen assembly constituency with a slim margin of 4,120 votes. The BJP nominee came fifth during that contest. Notably, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the BJP is trying to consolidate its base in the region by inducting rivals who have a stronghold.

The PWPI and the NCP have a strong presence in Raigad. In 2019, senior NCP leader and former minister Sunil Tatkare won the Raigad Lok Sabha seat. He defeated senior Shiv Sena leader and former Union minister Anant Geete. Speaking on Dhairyasheel Patil’s induction, Fadnavis said: “We are glad to have Dhairyasheel Patil in the organisation. He has been working at the grassroots.”

Dhairyasheel Patil said, “I took the decision to join the BJP keeping its leadership and good work in mind.

“I have not imposed any pre-condition for joining the BJP. It is my endeavour to do whatever work is assigned to me by party leaders to the best of my abilities.”

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 19:37 IST
