Maharashtra: For third day this week, less than 30,000 cases in state

A nurse works inside an ICU facility run by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation at Vashi. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

With Maharashtra recording 29,911 new cases on Thursday, the state has reported less than 30,000 infections for the third day this week. It, meanwhile, reported 738 deaths on Thursday, taking the toll to 85,355.

Till now, Maharashtra has reported 54.97 lakh cases, of which 3.83 lakh are active cases. It has been witnessing a steady decline in cases after May 6 – from over 60,000 fresh cases a fortnight ago, daily cases have now dropped by 51.9 per cent.

The state recorded its second wave peak on April 18 with 68,631 cases. Officials said they expect a third wave to hit Maharashtra by July or August.

New infections have now shifted from Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane and Pune to semi-urban and rural regions. Mumbai recorded 1,433 cases on Thursday, followed by Pune (1,000) Nagpur (573) and Thane (208).

Cases, meanwhile, are on rise in Amravati. In an indication of a possible third wave, the district recorded 1,156 cases on Thursday. While Pune rural recorded 2,074 cases, it was followed by Ahmednagar (2,236), Satara (1,720) and Buldhana (1,146).

Of the 738 fresh deaths, while 429 occurred in the last 48 hours, 309 people died last week. Mumbai reported 59 deaths, followed by Pune rural (66), Beed (47), Kolhapur and Raigad (43 each) and Nagpur (24).

According to data, of the total Covid-19 cases, 60 per cent of the infected are men. At 22.3 per cent, maximum infections have been recorded in the 31 to 40 age group, followed by the 41 to 50 age group at 18.06 per cent.