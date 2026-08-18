Food safety body chief Mundhe gets Fadnavis’ backing; crackdown to continue?

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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has put his weight behind state Food and Drug Administration (FDA) chief Tukaram Mundhe’s aggressive food safety clampdown, targeting iconic restaurants and eateries across the state, saying the crackdown will continue.
Extending support to Tukaram Mundhe and the crackdown measures he has taken since coming to power in May, Fadnavis said, “I think very good action is being taken. Food adulteration is dangerous as it relates to health and poses a threat to the lives of people.”
Devendra Fadnavis said, “When somebody tempers with the quality [of the food], it cannot be tolerated. The strictest action to stop food adulteration is necessary. And this action against all those indulging in food adulteration will continue in Maharashtra.”
The chief minister’s first remarks backing Tukaram Mundhe came as the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration came under heavy scrutiny for its enforcement actions. The Bombay High Court has repeatedly rapped the food safety regulator for its excessively harsh crackdown, calling them “strange policies”.
In the last month, Tukaram Mundhe had raided and suspended licenses of several prominent restaurants and hotels in Maharashtra. Just recently, a notice was issued to Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff for endorsing Vimal Elaichi.
Earlier, during an interactive session with The Indian Express, Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner (BMC) Ashwini Bhide had also praised the FDA Commissioner’s crackdown on violations of food safety and hygiene norms.
“What the FDA is doing is appreciable not only because they are doing their job right but also creating awareness about safe food and the discipline we need. The FDA is creating a window wherein the people also become demanding and probably the system improves. The only challenge with such initiatives is their sustainability. For that, we need systemic changes,” she said.
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