Food safety body chief Mundhe gets Fadnavis’ backing; crackdown to continue?

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has put his weight behind state Food and Drug Administration (FDA) chief Tukaram Mundhe’s aggressive food safety clampdown, targeting iconic restaurants and eateries across the state, saying the crackdown will continue.

Extending support to Tukaram Mundhe and the crackdown measures he has taken since coming to power in May, Fadnavis said, “I think very good action is being taken. Food adulteration is dangerous as it relates to health and poses a threat to the lives of people.”

Devendra Fadnavis said, “When somebody tempers with the quality [of the food], it cannot be tolerated. The strictest action to stop food adulteration is necessary. And this action against all those indulging in food adulteration will continue in Maharashtra.”