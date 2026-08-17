The Bombay High Court has yet again rapped the Maharashtra food safety body and ordered it to pay Rs 5 lakh to a sweets shop in Pune for keeping the licence suspended despite a 98 percent compliance report in a re-inspection. Notably, the Pune petitioner, which remained closed due to the licence suspension, lost Rs. 8.74 lakh in revenue after the food safety body’s action.
Calling the food safety body’s licence suspension orders a “strange policy and perversity“, the Bombay High Court cancelled the licence suspension order, permitting the petitioner – Gurunanak Dairy and Sweets – to restart its business.
“We have observed that your intention is laudable and some department has at least stood up. But you are going overboard. You should have immediately revoked the suspension of the licence once you noticed 98% compliance (in the re-inspection report),” the High Court remarked.
A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam A Ankhad was hearing a plea by Gurunanak Dairy and Sweets from Pune, challenging the June 12 suspension of its food licence.
The FDA had initiated the action against the Pune sweets shop after receiving complaints of food poisoning. During an inspection, the food safety body observed several violations linked to sanitation, maintenance, and hygiene.
The Maharashtra FDA had suspended Gurunanak Dairy and Sweets’ licence despite a 98% compliance report (Express photo)
The Gurunanak Dairy and Sweets reached out to FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, addressing the observations through a compliance report on July 9. Four days later, an FDA officer reinspected the premises and awarded it 35 (98 percent) out of 36 marks in food safety compliance.
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However, the licence was not restored, prompting the petitioner to approach the HC.
‘Lost Rs 8.7 lakh’: Petitioner
Advocate Abhijeet Desai, representing the petitioner, argued that the business has been shut for 34 days, resulting in a revenue loss of Rs. 8.74 lakh.
The FDA lawyer justified the non-revocation, saying the appeal was heard and closed for judgment on August 11.
“This is plain and simple perversity; absolutely strange policies. Once you clear with 98%, you say, now, go and file an appeal. What is this? Torturing citizens,” acting CJ Ghuge said.
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage.
Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include:
Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes).
Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict.
Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability.
Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges.
Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More