Bombay HC makes food safety body pay Rs 5 lakh for not restoring Pune shop’s licence despite 98% compliance

The Bombay High Court has yet again rapped the Maharashtra food safety body and ordered it to pay Rs 5 lakh to a sweets shop in Pune for keeping the licence suspended despite a 98 percent compliance report in a re-inspection. Notably, the Pune petitioner, which remained closed due to the licence suspension, lost Rs. 8.74 lakh in revenue after the food safety body’s action.

Calling the food safety body’s licence suspension orders a “strange policy and perversity“, the Bombay High Court cancelled the licence suspension order, permitting the petitioner – Gurunanak Dairy and Sweets – to restart its business.

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) now has 30 days to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation to Gurunanak Dairy and Sweets shop.