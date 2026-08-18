Maharashtra food safety body raids Bandra’s Otters Club, suspends licence over violations

The Maharashtra food safety body on Tuesday issued a suspension order against the food licences of establishments at Bandra’s prestigious Otters Club for using ‘analog paneer’which was banned earlier this month. The action against Otters Club was taken after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) received a complaint, alleging ‘lack of hygiene’.
“We had received a complaint about lack of hygiene at its restaurant, following which our team conducted an inspection,” said an FDA official. “Among the key lapses at the premises was the presence of analogue paneer. We found it there, even though we can’t ascertain whether it was being used or not.”
On June 30, Maharashtra food safety regulator had banned the manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of “analogue” or non-dairy paneer across the state for one year. The order has also directed hotels, restaurants, caterers and cloud kitchens to stop using the vegetable-fat substitute in place of genuine paneer.
The order, issued by Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe under Section 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and published in the state gazette on July 30, takes effect immediately and will remain in force for one year.
This is the latest in a series of actions taken against Mumbai’s prestigious clubs. Late last month, food licences of establishments at the Cricket Club of India (CCI), RK Juhu Gymkhana, Aparna Juhu Gymkhana, MIG Cricket Club and Willingdon Sports Club were suspended by the FDA, while a restaurant at Goregaon Sports Club in Malad West was issued a stop-business notice.
Heena Khandelwal is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai. She covers a wide range of subjects from relationship and gender to theatre and food. To get in touch, write to heena.khandelwal@expressindia.com ... Read More