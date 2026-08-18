Maharashtra food safety body raids Bandra’s Otters Club, suspends licence over violations

The Maharashtra food safety body on Tuesday issued a suspension order against the food licences of establishments at Bandra’s prestigious Otters Club for using ‘analog paneer’which was banned earlier this month. The action against Otters Club was taken after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) received a complaint, alleging ‘lack of hygiene’.

“We had received a complaint about lack of hygiene at its restaurant, following which our team conducted an inspection,” said an FDA official. “Among the key lapses at the premises was the presence of analogue paneer. We found it there, even though we can’t ascertain whether it was being used or not.”