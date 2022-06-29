Jailed NCP MLAs Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh seek SC nod to participate in Maharashtra Assembly floor test

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh Wednesday moved a plea in the Supreme Court to allow them to participate in the floor test called by the Maharashtra Governor against the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear their plea at 5.30 pm. Shortly before, the apex court will hear a plea moved by Shiv Sena Legislature Party Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu challenging the Governor’s call for a floor test.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asked the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to prove its majority on the floor of the House on Thursday and convened a special session of the state Assembly at 11 am.

Both the NCP MLAs have been arrested and jailed in separate money laundering cases.