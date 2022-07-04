Maharashtra Floor Test Live Updates: Eknath Shinde reinstated as Shiv Sena legislative party leader ahead of trust vote

Maharashtra Floor Test Live Updates: The five-day old Shiv Sena-BJP government will face the floor test on July 4 during the special two-day session of the Legislative Assembly that began on Sunday. The trust vote comes a day after BJP’s Rahul Narwekar was elected the Assembly Speaker with a majority of 164 votes in the 287-member House.
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who support Shinde returned to Mumbai from Goa on Saturday evening on the eve of the Assembly session, and were lodged in a luxury hotel in south Mumbai, where Vidhan Bhavan, venue of the floor test, is located.
Meanwhile, Narwekar reinstated Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as Shiv Sena legislature party leader, removing Ajay Chaudhary. Narwekar also recognised the appointment of Bharat Gogawale from the Shinde camp as the chief whip of the Sena, removing Sunil Prabhu, who belongs to the Thackeray faction. The development comes as a major setback to the Thackeray faction comprising 16 MLAs who will be bound by the whip to be issued by Gogawale for the trust vote.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut questioned the legitimacy of the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and said the group cannot claim to be the original Sena.
Raut said these MLAs (of the Shinde group) should ask themselves some questions. They used the party symbol and all benefits that come along with it to win election, and then broke the same party. "We will definitely contest it in court. The Shinde faction left the Shiv Sena, then how can they claim that their group is the original party, and not the one led by Uddhav Thackeray. The Thackeray name is synonymous with the Shiv Sena,” the Rajya Sabha member said.
Raut said Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu had suspended JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav for defying the party's order not to participate in an event. "The event was not even in Parliament, but still he faced the action,” the Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson claimed.
“However, such a rule is not applicable to us when we expect similar action to be taken against 16 MLAs out of 39 (of the Shinde faction). Is it appropriate?” he asked. When a ruling is given as per the convenience of a person or a party, it is not parliamentary democracy, he said. (PTI)
Bharat Gogawale, chief whip of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), has given a petition to the Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar seeking the suspension of 16 MLAs of the party for violation of whip.
The 16 MLAs will be issued notices for suspension, the Speaker's office confirmed.
Gogawale had issued a whip to all 16 Sena legislators in the Thackeray camp to attend a party meeting in Goa on Thursday, an order they defied.
Shiv Sena has called a meeting of all its District Chiefs this afternoon at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai.
The JD(U) and its ally BJP were in search of "their own Eknath Shinde", who could pull the rug from under the feet of his own party to benefit the rival, former Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan has alleged.
Paswan accused the two parties of remaining in an alliance "just for the sake of power", and charged the BJP with capitulating before Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on ideological issues. He also claimed that Kumar was trying to cut BJP to size and had "played a role" in the defection of four AIMIM MLAs to the RJD to achieve this end.
"It is well known that AIMIM MLAs had been in touch with the JD(U) since they did not have much of a future in that party which has little presence in Bihar. But, instead of joining the CM's party, they joined the RJD. Kumar was behind this development since now the RJD has snatched the status of the single largest party from the BJP," the young Jamui MP claimed on Sunday. (PTI)
Over 600 Mumbaikars participated in a peaceful protest held on Sunday against the controversial Metro 3 car shed site near the picnic point in Aarey forest. The event to Save Aarey saw participation from individuals, students, environmentalists, NGOs as well as political parties.
Raising slogans like “Aarey hamari Shaan Hai, Mumbai ki jaan hai”, “Save Aarey”, the protesters agitated for nearly an hour amid tight police security. Protesters claimed that the metro car shed issue is being dragged following a political vendetta even though an alternative plan was ready by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aaghadi (MVA). The protest also saw participation from some members of tribal settlements inside the forest. Read more
A floor test is a legislative procedure through which an incumbent government that is suspected to have lost majority is required to prove it still retains the confidence of the House. The Chief Minister moves a motion seeking a vote of confidence, on which MLAs who are present in the House vote. If the majority of members vote in favour, the government survives; if the CM loses the vote, the government has to resign.
Voting can be conducted by either a voice vote, in which MLAs respond to the motion verbally. Voting electronically involves the casting of votes by pressing a button, after which the numbers for each side are displayed on a board. In a physical division of votes, lawmakers cast votes in a ballot box, which are then counted. Read more
The day after Shiv Sena expelled former party Member of Parliament Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil, the party withdrew the expulsion order. The expulsion of Adhalrao was announced by the Sena in party mouthpiece Saamana. However, party secretary and MP Vinayak Raut on Sunday issued a clarification.
“A news item was inadvertently published in Saamana today regarding expulsion of Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil. However, he continues to be party deputy leader. This information is being released from party’s central office,” stated Raut. Read more
Both the Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs, Abu Asim Azmi (Mankhurd) and Rais Shaikh (Bhiwandi), and one of the two AIMIM MLAs, Shah Faruque Anwar (Dhule), in Maharashtra abstained from voting in the Assembly Speaker’s election Sunday in protest against the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s decision to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad districts as Sambhaji Nagar and Dharashiv, respectively.
The BJP’s candidate Rahul Narwekar, backed by the new Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena breakaway group, won the Speaker’s election comfortably. Read more
In a jolt to Uddhav Thackeray ahead of the Eknath Shinde-led government’s floor test, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has reinstated Shinde as Shiv Sena legislature party leader, removing Ajay Chaudhary.
Narwekar also recognised the appointment of Bharat Gogawale from the Shinde camp as the chief whip of the Sena, removing Sunil Prabhu, who belongs to the Thackeray faction.