Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde wins floor test

The five-day old Shiv Sena-BJP government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde comfortably won the floor test today, ending two weeks of political turmoil in Maharashtra. In the 288-member House, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it.

After the death of a Shiv Sena MLA recently, the current strength in the legislative assembly is reduced to 287 from 288. So 144 is the majority mark.

Former CM and Congress leader Ashok Chavan and former Congress minister Vijay Waddetiwar were unable to vote as they entered the House late. Meanwhile, Congress MLAs Pranati Shinde, Jitesh Antapurkar, Zeeshan Siddique, Dheeraj Deshmukh, Kunal Patil, Raju Awale, Mohan Hambarde and Shirish Chaudhari were absent during the trust vote.

Samajwadi Party MLAs Abu Azmi and Rais Shaikh and AIMIM MLA Shah Farukh Anwar abstained from voting. AIMIM legislator Mufti Mohammad Ismail also did not attend the session.

The NCP legislators who were absent include Anil Deshmukh, Nawab Malik, Dattatray Bharane, Anna Bansode, Babandada Shinde, and Sangram Jagtap. Deshmukh and Malik are currently in jail following arrest in separate money laundering cases.

BJP MLAs Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap, both of whom are seriously ill, also did not attend the House. Meanwhile, BJP’s Rahul Narvekar could not vote as he is the Speaker.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is set to hear on July 11 a set of pleas, including one filed by the Shiv Sena, seeking the disqualification of the rebel party leaders, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Shiv Sena’s Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu on Friday moved the apex court seeking their suspension from the House, till a final decision is taken on their disqualification. Prabhu has also sought an order restraining them from entering the Assembly.

