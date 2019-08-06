Maharashtra floods: Congress targets CM Fadnavis’ yatra, seeks action against him

The Opposition on Monday targeted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for continuing with his political campaign despite a flood-like situation in several parts of the city.

A party delegation led by state unit’s campaign committee chairman Nana Patole and Mumbai Congress president Eknath Gaikwad met Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, who also heads the executive committee for disaster management in the state in this regard on Tuesday.

“At a time when several parts of the state are inundated and people are facing great risks, the Chief Minister, who is also the Chairman of the Disaster Management Authority in the state, is busy using taxpayers’ money for his five-star political campaign. Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Subhash Deshmukh is also missing in action. We have demanded action against both of them as per provision of the National Disaster Management Act, 2005, for dereliction of duty,” Patole said.

The state administration, however, said the Chief Minister and Mehta’s office were personally monitoring the situation and guiding relief work. Patole, however, objected to it saying that the Congress had served a notice as per provisions under the NDMA for accountability to be fixed against the two ministers and action being taken as per law.

“The Congress will approach the courts if the state administration fails to do so,” he said. Gaikwad, meanwhile, demanded that the compensation to all those who were affected by the incessant rainfall be distributed immediately. The Congress delegation also demanded that the state should declare the crisis as a natural calamity.

Torrential rains have hit normal life in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Raigad, Sangli, Kolhapur and Pune among other districts in the last few days.