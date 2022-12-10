scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

Maharashtra: Five college students killed in car accident in Nashik

Five students died on the spot and three other occupants were injured, he said, adding that the driver of one of the oncoming cars was also injured

The incident took place at 4:30pm on Nashik-Pune national highway in Mohadari Ghat near Sinnar, said an official. (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

At least five college students were killed and four others injured when the car in which a group of students was travelling collided with two other vehicles in Maharashtra’s Nashik district on Friday evening, police said.

The incident took place at 4:30pm on Nashik-Pune national highway in Mohadari Ghat near Sinnar, said an official.
A group of eight students from Nashik’s KTHM College, all in the 16-20 age group, was returning to Nashik after attending a wedding in Sangamner when their speeding car overturned, rolled over three or four times and hit two other cars coming from the opposite direction, the official said.

Five students died on the spot and three other occupants were injured, he said, adding that the driver of one of the oncoming cars was also injured.

The deceased included the man who was driving the car in which the students were traveling. There were two women among the deceased.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Behind Mumbai’s unusually foul air, changes in wind patternsPremium
Behind Mumbai’s unusually foul air, changes in wind patterns
How BJP set its house right in Gujarat but not in Himachal PradeshPremium
How BJP set its house right in Gujarat but not in Himachal Pradesh
Delhi Confidential: Delegation dilemma as Supriya Sule raises Maharashtra...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Delegation dilemma as Supriya Sule raises Maharashtra...
The worry: AIIMS breach may hit its linked centresPremium
The worry: AIIMS breach may hit its linked centres

The identities of two persons, a male and female, were yet to be ascertained.

More from Mumbai

“The condition of three injured persons is critical. The impact of the accident was such that the car overturned several times and all its tyres burst. Traffic on the route was affected for some time due to the accident,” the official added.

First published on: 10-12-2022 at 10:53:48 am
Next Story

‘Mandous’ effect: Karnataka’s south interior districts to get heavy rain for next 4 days

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close