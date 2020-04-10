Maharashtra: Five arrested for beating up man at Housing Minister’s house

Following the incident, the BJP demanded that Awhad be drop-ped from the Cabinet. On Thur-sday, state BJP legislators Sanjay Kelkar and Niranjan Davkhare submitted a memorandum to Thane police demanding Awhad’s name be included in the FIR. Following the incident, the BJP demanded that Awhad be drop-ped from the Cabinet. On Thur-sday, state BJP legislators Sanjay Kelkar and Niranjan Davkhare submitted a memorandum to Thane police demanding Awhad’s name be included in the FIR.

Thane police arrested Thursday five persons for allegedly assaulting a 40-year-old man at the residence of state Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad over a social media post.

The victim, Anant Karmuse, alleged that 10-15 men, including two police constables, abducted him from his Ghodbunder Road residence and took him to Awh-ad’s bungalow, where he was be-aten up for the social media post.

The five were arrested on the basis of CCTV camera footage at Karmuse’s building, police said. They were remanded in police custody till April 13. Awhad said Karmuse had been uploading objectionable social media posts on his party leaders and family members for the past two years.

Following the incident, the BJP demanded that Awhad be drop-ped from the Cabinet. On Thur-sday, state BJP legislators Sanjay Kelkar and Niranjan Davkhare submitted a memorandum to Thane police demanding Awhad’s name be included in the FIR.

