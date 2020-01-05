Maharashtra: First-time MLA Aaditya likely to get tourism and environment department

On Monday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had expanded his cabinet and inducted 36 ministers from the three parties in the ruling alliance. On Monday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had expanded his cabinet and inducted 36 ministers from the three parties in the ruling alliance.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government Saturday maintained that the list of portfolios has been finalised and sent to Raj Bhavan for the Governor’s approval.

Sources in the government said Shiv Sena has retained the Agriculture department and offered Ports and Salt Pans, and Cultural Affairs to the Congress, which is also likely to get Revenue, Public Works Department and Energy departments among others. The NCP is likely to get some important portfolios, including Home, Finance, Cooperatives and Rural Development. First-time Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray is likely to get the Environment and Tourism portfolios, sources said.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minster and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar and Home Minister and Sena leader Eknath Shinde Saturday said that portfolios would be allocated by evening, but no such announcement was made till late at night.

On Monday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had expanded his cabinet and inducted 36 ministers from the three parties in the ruling alliance. However, the portfolio allocation was delayed owing to some difference between the allies.

On Friday, the CM had allegedly turned down Congress’ proposal for allocating it the agriculture portfolio.

