Maharashtra first state to administer record 3 crore vaccine doses

Maharashtra on Friday became the first state in the country to administer three crore Covid-19 vaccine doses with over 20 lakh beneficiaries inoculated over the last five days, state health secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas said.

Till Thursday, 2,97,23,951 doses had been administered in Maharashtra, while 3,00,27,217 doses were reached around 2 pm on Friday, he said. It is followed closely by Uttar Pradesh, which has vaccinated 2.89 crore till Thursday.

At ‘Digital Dialogue’, an online event organised by the NCP, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, “We have a capacity to administer 10 lakh vaccine doses per day… if the Centre gives us enough doses, we can complete giving the jab to another six-crore people within two months,” he said.

Since May 22, when 6.38 lakh doses were administered among the beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group, the state upped its vaccine coverage in this category and inoculated 45.8 lakh people with the first dose till June 24. However, full immunisation coverage by both doses remains low at 0.4 per cent of the 5.71 crore population in this age group.

The state has fared well when it comes to vaccine coverage among people aged over 45 years, who are also at a higher risk of severe infection. At least 37.69 lakh people or 12.5 per cent in this age group have been fully immunised with both doses while 1.60 crore people have received only their first vaccine dose.

Of approximately 15.07 lakh health workers registered with the state, 8.25 lakh have been fully immunised. Of the 19.82 lakh registered frontline workers, 8.87 lakh have been fully immunised. State officials, however, have expressed concern over the poor turnout of healthcare and frontline workers for the second vaccine dose. An attempt to reach out to healthcare workers is also underway to understand if they have dropped out of vaccination or have received their second dose but the data has not reflected in the centralised CoWin application.

At least 8.46 lakh healthcare and frontline workers and people aged over 45 years have still not turned up for their second dose despite reaching the due date, officials said. Of them, 5.37 lakh are scheduled to receive Covaxin and 3.09 lakh Covishield vaccines.

In the online address, Tope appealed to people to get vaccinated and maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour. “This is a must despite the vaccination and it includes wearing masks, maintaining social distance and hand hygiene,” Tope said.