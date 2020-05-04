Maharashtra: First ‘CovidBus’ rolled out for mass screening

On Friday, the bus was inaugurated by state Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, along with BMC commissioner Praveen Pardesi. (Representational Photo) On Friday, the bus was inaugurated by state Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, along with BMC commissioner Praveen Pardesi. (Representational Photo)

To enhance coronavirus screen in Worli-Koliwada, earmarked as a hotspot, and isolate symptomatic patients, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Friday has rolled out its first ‘CovidBus’.

Equipped with thermal-screening devices, Oximeters, and x-rays for detecting coronavirus-like symptoms, the ‘CovidBus’ will work alongside the fever clinics and mobile dispensaries launched in slum areas, officials said. It has the capacity to screen 300 people daily.<On Sunday, it visited Worli police station, where at least 200 people, including policemen, screened. According to officials, the ‘CovidBus’ will visit various slum locations of the G-South ward, comprising Jijamata Nagar, Worli-Koliwada, BDD chawl, and Siddharth Nagar.

On Friday, the bus was inaugurated by state Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, along with BMC commissioner Praveen Pardesi from the National Sports Club of India in Worli via video conference. “It is the first mobile ‘CovidBus’ for mass screening and will be using a combination of O2 saturation, AI-based x-rays for detecting novel coronavirus,” said Sharad Ughade, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, G-South ward.

The bus, he said, has been made with the help of Krsnaa diagnostic and IIT Alumni council and also equipped with RT-PCR swab collection facility.

